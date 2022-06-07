IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

San Francisco District Attorney Recall Election Results

Winner
Boudin recalled 55.1%
99% of expected vote in

Chesa Boudin made national headlines when he was elected to be San Francisco’s top prosecutor in 2019, part of a wave of reformist DA candidates that embraced Black Lives Matter and called for a new approach to policing.

He faces a recall election three years later with many San Franciscans growing exasperated by a perception of impunity for low-level crimes like shoplifting and feeling that violent crime is up.

Shall Chesa Boudin be recalled (removed) from the office of District Attorney?

County
  • San Francisco95% in
