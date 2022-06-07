IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update June 28, 11:24 PM ET

California House Special Election Results

This special election decided who replaces former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes in Congress. The winner will serve only through the remainder of the current Congress and will represent the current 22nd District.

Winner
1 GOP seat
% in
House 22 - Special
H 22
95% in
  • C. Conway
    61.5%
    55,169
  • L. Hubbard
    38.5%
    34,518
95% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results