In the liberal stronghold of Chicago, it's a hotly contested runoff race for mayor between two Democrats that has put on display voters’ attitudes about crime and policing.

Vying for the job are Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, the former Chicago public schools chief who has previously made unsuccessful runs for mayor, as well as for governor and lieutenant governor. The contest is technically nonpartisan, but both men have been stressing their Democratic credentials. The issue of race has dominated the closing stretch.