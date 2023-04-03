Chicago Mayor Runoff Election Results
In the liberal stronghold of Chicago, it's a hotly contested runoff race for mayor between two Democrats that has put on display voters’ attitudes about crime and policing.
Vying for the job are Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, the former Chicago public schools chief who has previously made unsuccessful runs for mayor, as well as for governor and lieutenant governor. The contest is technically nonpartisan, but both men have been stressing their Democratic credentials. The issue of race has dominated the closing stretch.
Polls close at 8:00 PM ET
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: DDHQ