Houston Mayor Election Results 2023
The open primary for Houston mayor features 17 candidates. A winner will need to obtain 50% of the vote to win. Without clearing that threshold, the race will head to a runoff. The two front-runners are U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat, and Texas state Sen. John Whitmire. If a runoff is needed, it will be held Dec. 9.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)