Houston Mayor Runoff Election Results 2023
Houston voters will decide a runoff election between two Democrats who emerged from a crowded 18-person first-round vote in November. In that round, Texas state Sen. John Whitmire received the largest share of votes with 43%, followed by U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who received 36%. The campaign has focused on crime, affordable housing and controlling the city’s expenses. With a population of more than 2.3 million, Houston is a sprawling metropolis that is among the largest in the U.S. by both population and size.
Source: NBC News Decision Desk