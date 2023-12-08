Houston voters will decide a runoff election between two Democrats who emerged from a crowded 18-person first-round vote in November. In that round, Texas state Sen. John Whitmire received the largest share of votes with 43%, followed by U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who received 36%. The campaign has focused on crime, affordable housing and controlling the city’s expenses. With a population of more than 2.3 million, Houston is a sprawling metropolis that is among the largest in the U.S. by both population and size.

See the results of the preliminary election here.