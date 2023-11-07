Kentucky Attorney General Election Results 2023
The Kentucky attorney general race pits Republican Russell Coleman against Democrat Pamela Stevenson. The race has largely focused on crime and abortion as critical issues. Stevenson, a member of the state House, is an attorney in Louisville whose background includes a career in the military. Coleman previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, a job he was appointed to by then-President Donald Trump.
Attorney General County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)