Kentucky Governor Election Results 2023
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is running for a second term. He faces Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who prevailed in a crowded primary in May. Beshear won the state's governorship first in 2019 by a narrow margin, turning the historically conservative state into Democratic control.
Polls close at 7:00 PM ET
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Andy BeshearIncumbent
0
0%
Daniel Cameron
0
0%
Write-ins
0
0%
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,400,000)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)