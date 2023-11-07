Kentucky Secretary of State Election Results 2023
Incumbent Republican Michael Adams faces off against Democrat Buddy Wheatley. Adams was able to fend off primary challenges earlier this year from Republicans who pushed false stolen election claims and who favored withdrawing the state from a multiple jurisdiction program to help combat fraud. Adams was critical of those who pushed unfounded fraud claims, calling them "cranks and kooks."
Secretary Of State County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)