Kentucky races
governorsec. of stateattorney general
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:48 PM ET

Kentucky Secretary of State Election Results 2023

Incumbent Republican Michael Adams faces off against Democrat Buddy Wheatley. Adams was able to fend off primary challenges earlier this year from Republicans who pushed false stolen election claims and who favored withdrawing the state from a multiple jurisdiction program to help combat fraud. Adams was critical of those who pushed unfounded fraud claims, calling them "cranks and kooks."

Polls close at 7:00 PM ET
0% expected votes in (Est. remaining 1,400,000)
Skip to county results

Secretary Of State County Results

county
Candidate
Votes
Pct.Percentage
Adair0% in
Allen0% in
Anderson0% in
Ballard0% in

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2022 State election results