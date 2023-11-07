Mississippi Governor Election Results 2023
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is running for a second term against Democrat Brandon Presley, a public service commissioner in the state (and yes, Elvis Presley’s cousin). Reeves beat Democrat Jim Hood in 2019 by 5 percentage points. Presley has kept the race closer than expected, attacking Reeves over a welfare corruption scandal that was publicized during Reeves’ first term and involved former NFL star Brett Favre.
