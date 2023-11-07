Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Election Results 2023
Mississippi elects the governor and lieutenant governor separately. Incumbent Republican Delbert Hosemann is facing a challenge from Democrat Ryan Grover. Prior to being elected lieutenant governor, Hosemann served as the secretary of state. Grover is a business owner, who at 34 is running for public office for the first time.
Lt. Governor County Results
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)