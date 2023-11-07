Mississippi races
Last update 12:49 PM ET

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Election Results 2023

Mississippi elects the governor and lieutenant governor separately. Incumbent Republican Delbert Hosemann is facing a challenge from Democrat Ryan Grover. Prior to being elected lieutenant governor, Hosemann served as the secretary of state. Grover is a business owner, who at 34 is running for public office for the first time.

