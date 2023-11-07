IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 12:47 PM ET

Ohio Ballot Measures

Ohio voters will consider two ballot referendums. The first would enshrine a constitutional right to abortion and the second would legalize recreational marijuana use.

Polls close at 7:30 PM ET

Issue 1: Right to Abortion

Issue 2: Legalize Marijuana

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

Ohio exit polls

Check back when polls close for complete exit poll results.

2022 State election results