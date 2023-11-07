The Philadelphia mayoral race pits Democrat Cherelle Parker against Republican David Oh. Parker was a member of the Philadelphia City Council since 2016, resigning in 2022 to run for mayor, and before that was a state representative. She won a crowded Democratic primary in May, running a moderate campaign that called for hiring 300 more police officers. Oh also served on the City Council, resigning earlier this year to run for mayor. He has made crime and increased policing central to his campaign, criticizing Parker for refusing to debate him.