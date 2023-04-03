Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Results
Polls close at 9:00 PM ET
In Wisconsin, the future of the state Supreme Court is in the balance in a race between liberal Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, and conservative Dan Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice who lost his seat in a 2020 election. The result will shape abortion rights in the state, and it could help decide who wins the battleground state in the 2024 presidential election. The contest has become the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. history.
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: DDHQ