Virginia House Special Election Results
Polls close at 7:00 PM ET
A special election in Virginia's 4th congressional district is being held to fill the seat left vacant by Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last year. Democrat Jennifer McClellan is vying to become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress, taking on Republican opponent Republican Leon Benjamin.
Results from the Virginia midterm elections can be found here.
district
- DJ. McClellan0%0 votes
- RL. Benjamin0%0 votes
- oWrite-insother0%0 votes
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)