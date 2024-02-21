Pro-Haley super PAC targets South Carolina Democrats who didn't vote in Biden's primary

The super PAC backing Nikki Haley is encouraging South Carolina Democrats who didn't vote in the party's Feb. 3 primary to get involved in Saturday's GOP presidential contest, as she seeks to close a polling gap with former President Donald Trump.

A new mailer from SFA Fund Inc., which was obtained by NBC News, read: “If you did not vote in the February 3rd Democratic primary, you are eligible to vote on February 24th.”

A South Carolina mailer sent by the pro-Nikki Haley super PAC and obtained by NBC News. Obtained by NBC News

“Your vote can make a difference,” the mailer continued. “Please participate by voting for Nikki Haley and make your voice heard.”

The mailer was sent to a voter who identifies as a Democrat. South Carolina does not have party registration, which means that any registered voter can show up to vote on a primary day and request a ballot for one party. But they cannot participate in more than one primary at a time, which is why people who voted in the Feb. 3 Democratic primary, which President Joe Biden won with 96% of the vote, are not eligible.

Just over 130,000 voters participated in the Democratic primary, relatively low turnout that leaves plenty of voters on the table for Saturday's GOP primary.

SFA Fund declined to comment on the mailer.

Haley is looking to boost Democratic and independent turnout to cut into Trump’s big lead in almost all public polling, which shows her trailing Trump significantly in the Palmetto State, where Haley once served as governor.

Some of Haley's supporters told NBC News last month that the three weeks between the state's Democratic primary and the GOP nominating contest offered Haley an opportunity to court Democratic-leaning voters who might consider backing her to try to stop Trump's ascent.

“Haley should absolutely look to turn out every voter possible in the primary, and with the democratic Presidential Primary being held three weeks prior, there should be ample time to identify those who did not vote in the primary and encourage them to vote in the Republican Primary,” said Alex Stroman, a former executive director of the South Carolina GOP.

He said South Carolina not requiring party registration “gives us the best candidates to win general elections.”

And the gap between the Democratic and Republican primaries gave the pro-Haley team weeks to crunch the numbers and target the specific universe of voters that did not already vote.

Haley's team in January did not downplay the idea they would welcome Democrats as part of their coalition, saying that they would be happy to get votes from anyone "fed up with Joe Biden."