There was no violence, and Pence did not engage with the supporters of his rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

At the town hall, Pence tried to court the protesters.

“I know the people in this movement, whether they support me or not, are the best people in this country,” he said as he pointed to the protesters in the corner of the room.

In response to a question about the potential for further violence from Trump supporters in the wake of Jan. 6, Pence said he rejected that notion “categorically.”

“I’ll tell you there is a lot of passion out there, but I just, I reject your suggestion that that passion is translated into the violence and vandalism of that day,” he said.