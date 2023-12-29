5 twists that could upend Democrats' best-laid plans for the 2024 election

By now we know the White House’s upbeat narrative about how the 2024 campaign unfolds. Republicans pick Donald Trump as their presidential nominee. Voters who’ve been paying little attention come to understand the election is a binary choice between a reliable if unexciting Joe Biden and a watchable if erratic Trump, who may or may not impose a dictatorship for one day, depending on whether he was joking or meant what he said.

Recognizing the stakes, and appreciative of strong economic growth on Biden’s watch, Americans dutifully put aside any misgivings about the president’s age and give him another four years in office.

What could go wrong? Plenty. What follows are five unpredictable twists that could upend the race and derail Democrats’ hopes of keeping the White House.

What if Biden drops out?

It can’t happen, can it?

There's no way the president would go home to Delaware and voluntarily give up an office he pined for his entire political career.

That’s the conventional thinking in Washington, anyway.

But what if Biden takes a hard look at his poll numbers and concludes he'd rather bail than risk losing to Trump, the GOP front-runner? Or if he is feeling every bit his age (81) and no longer wants all the travel and stress that come with the job? Or if he decides the negative attention heaped on his one surviving son, Hunter, would subside if he just took himself off the ballot and retired from politics?

None of that is expected; neither is it out of the realm of possibility.

President Joe Biden at an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex on Oct. 23. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images file

Over the last 50 years, Democrats have grown accustomed to a comparatively orderly and transparent process that empowered voters, not party bosses, to choose the presidential nominee.

Biden’s withdrawal from the race would disrupt all that, setting off a frenzied scramble for the nomination unlike anything that most Americans have seen in their lifetimes.

By early January, more than half of the filing deadlines to compete in party primaries and caucuses will have passed. So, depending on when the president were to exit the race, candidates would be jockeying to win over Biden delegates who suddenly found themselves without a candidate.

The competition to succeed him would likely convulse the party ahead of the general election. Vice President Kamala Harris would surely make the case that she is the heir apparent. As the first Black woman to serve as VP, Harris has a natural political base made up of the party’s most loyal voters.

A white male candidate who came along and challenged Harris would endure a fierce backlash from party activists who would want to see her break the ultimate glass ceiling. But ambition and the cold realities of national politics would combine to deny Harris a clear field.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been acting like a politician who can’t run for president soon enough. In late November, he debated Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is vying for the GOP nomination. Newsom could have been setting himself up to run in 2028, or he could have been trying to raise his national profile should the unexpected happen and Biden pull out.

Compared to Biden, who has been vetted over the span of a half-century in politics, Newsom and other potential Democratic hopefuls are relative unknowns whose nomination would be a gamble for a party desperate to win. Which is why so few Democratic strategists and operatives expect Biden to drop out. Can it happen? Yes. Should it? Their answer is a flat no.

OK, but what if Biden stays in?

July 26 must have been an uncomfortable day at Biden campaign headquarters.

On that fateful afternoon, 81-year-old Mitch McConnell was holding a news conference when the Senate Republican leader abruptly went quiet, staring vacantly at the cameras before he was led away from the scrum.