Adam Schiff running for Senate in California, joining crowded 2024 primary

WASHINGTON — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced Thursday he's running for Senate in 2024, joining what's expected to be a crowded Democratic primary race for the seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

"We’re in the fight of our lives for the future of our country. Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it. And our economy is simply not working for millions of Americans, who are working harder than ever just to get by," Schiff said in a statement launching his campaign. Feinstein has not announced her plans, but already three prominent California Democrats have set their sights on replacing her: Schiff and Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Democrats "need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy," Schiff said, adding that his goals are to achieve universal health care, protecting the environment, expanding the right to vote, to build affordable housing and keep people safe.

"I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want from their next Senator," he said. "I hope to earn their votes and their trust."

Schiff, 62, has served in the House since 2001 and just recently ended his tenure as the chair of the House Intelligence Committee during which he played a key role in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump. He previously served as ranking member of the panel when Republicans held the House majority between 2015 and 2019.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday blocked Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from serving on the Intelligence Committee, making good on a promise he made last year. Swalwell played a key role in Trump's second impeachment following the Jan. 6 attack.

Porter, who’s served in the House since 2019, launched a campaign for the same Senate seat earlier this month.

A day later, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., told members of the Congressional Black Caucus that she also plans to run for Senate next year, adding her name to the list of contenders. Lee, 76, has served in the House since 1998 and previously served in both California’s state Senate and state Assembly. She’s currently the co-chair of the House Democratic Steering Committee.

Feinstein, 89, still hasn’t made her re-election intentions known yet, but a source with direct knowledge told NBC News that Schiff had previously met with the California senator to inform her of his intentions.

Feinstein is expected to retire after her current term but has remained tight-lipped on her plans and has said she would not leave early. A spokesperson for Feinstein told the Los Angeles Times last month that she "has no plans to step down and will announce her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time."