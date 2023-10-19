Arizona Democrats back Ruben Gallego with donation ahead of Sinema Senate race

The Arizona Democratic Party sent $10,000 to Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego for his Senate campaign last quarter, as he stockpiles cash to seek the seat held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — a former Democrat who left the party in late 2022 and hasn’t said whether she’s running for re-election.

The contribution, detailed in a recent FEC filing by Gallego’s campaign, shows the party sent him $5,000 for the primary and $5,000 for the general election on Sept. 30. It represents the most aggressive move yet the state party has made to boost Gallego, solidifying his standing as the favorite for the Democratic nomination.

The national party, however, has steered clear of the race so far, as Sinema remains an incumbent who gets her committee assignments from the Democratic Party and contributes to its 51-seat Senate majority.

An independent bid by Sinema, who has cut ties with the state Democratic Party and has warm relationships with many Republicans, could make the Arizona race unpredictable in 2024.

She’s pitching donors on a strategy that involves winning a larger share of Arizona Republicans than Democrats. Before Sinema left her old party, state Democrats censured her in 2022 for voting to retain the Senate filibuster.

Asked about the contribution, Gallego said: “I’m immensely proud of the grassroots coalition we’re building. Arizonans know they deserve a senator who will actually fight for them — and that’s exactly what I plan to do.”

On the Republican side, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Donald Trump-endorsed Kari Lake, the GOP's losing nominee for governor in 2022, are vying for the seat in the highly competitive state.

Republicans need to flip two Senate seats next year to guarantee control of the chamber, though they could also capture the majority with one net gain and the presidency, since the vice president can break 50-50 ties in the Senate.

Overall, Gallego raised nearly $3.1 million in the third quarter, about half of which came from small donors, and spent nearly $1.9 million, leaving just over $5 million in the bank.

Sinema, who is more reliant on big-dollar contributors, raised only $826,000 by comparison, spending most of it: $784,000. But she has built up money in her campaign account for a longer period, ending the third quarter with $10.8 million on hand.

Lamb raised $475,000 and burned slightly more money than he brought in. He finished the quarter with $307,000 in the bank, while Lake will not file her first campaign finance report until January after jumping into the race earlier this month.