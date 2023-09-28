Biden campaign launches ad focused on bipartisanship

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

WASHINGTON — The Biden campaign is rolling out a television advertisement focusing on the president's record of working across the aisle.

The 60-second ad, first shared with NBC News, features photos of President Joe Biden alongside a series of prominent Republicans, including President Ronald Reagan, the late Sen. John McCain and former Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice.

"There was a time in America when we expected leaders to put people over politics," the narrator says. "When, instead of shouting, people from different parties talked and listened. But for Joe Biden, compromise isn't a way of the past."

The ad touts the Biden administration's work on bipartisan efforts, like investing in infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing, working to improve veterans' health care and strengthening gun safety.

The narrator goes on to say Biden "hasn't gotten everything he wants" but adds that "for Joe Biden, success means lifting everyone in America, no matter where you live or who you voted for, because he is a president for all Americans."

The ad will run in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It will appear in commercials during regional nightly news, ahead of national broadcasts, and it is part of the campaign's $25 million ad buy in swing states announced in August.

Campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz pointed to Biden's efforts that have received bipartisan support, saying, "President Biden has shown that we can get big things done when we put aside our differences for the American people, and he’s running to finish the job and continue being a president for all Americans."

The new ad comes ahead of a speech Biden will give Thursday that the White House says will center on preserving democracy. It also comes the day House Republicans are holding their first impeachment inquiry hearing.

Biden will deliver a speech Thursday that a White House official said "will focus on the importance of America’s institutions in preserving our democracy and the need for constant loyalty to the U.S. Constitution."

"The backdrop of the speech will be Arizona, a state where a proud Republican like Senator McCain can hail from and with Democratic leadership today — demonstrating that the preservation of our democracy is not a partisan issue, but an American issue," the White House official said in an email.

Members of McCain's family will join Biden on Thursday, the official said.