Biden, Obama and Bill Clinton fundraiser expected in New York City in late March

WASHINGTON — The Biden campaign has zeroed in on a likely date and location for a fundraiser with three Democratic presidents — Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton — according to four people familiar with the planning.

The fundraiser is expected to take place on March 28 in New York City, possibly at Radio City Music Hall, these people said.

The fundraiser could include a moderated discussion with the three presidents, according to one of the sources.

Spokespeople for Obama and Clinton declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Biden campaign said no details have been finalized, including venue or location.

NBC News first reported last month that the Biden campaign was trying to organize a fundraiser with the current president and his two most recent Democratic predecessors.

Biden aides hope this type of fundraiser, which would mark a first for a presidential campaign, will raise a large amount of money for his reelection effort and energize Democrats. Obama and Clinton also remain popular leaders in the Democratic Party.

A venue as large as Radio City Music Hall, which can hold nearly 6,000 people, suggests the campaign is looking to host at least a couple thousand supporters.

People familiar with the planning for the March fundraiser have said if it’s a success, the campaign could try to organize another one with the three presidents later this year.