Biden says Trump will not accept 2024 election results

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump would not accept the outcome of the 2024 election.

"He may not accept the outcome of the election? I promise you he won’t," Biden said during an interview on CNN, adding that it was "dangerous."

The president's comments came in response to a question about Trump's remarks last week during an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that. If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country," Trump said during the interview.

"The guy is not a democrat with a small 'd,'" Biden said on Wednesday about his rival.

Biden's campaign and the White House have previously responded to Trump's statement. And Biden has previously laid into Trump for election denialism, painting him as a threat to democracy — though his assertion Wednesday directly predicted how his rival may behave in November.

"Bottom line: Trump is a danger to the Constitution and a threat to our democracy," Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement last week regarding Trump's comments to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"The American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge," Singer continued.

Separately, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a press gaggle last week denounced "dangerous election denial conspiracy theories" promoted by some on the right.

"There is no place for putting — putting yourself above your entire country," Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about Trump's comments. "Like President Biden has previously committed, he will accept the will of the American people."

In recent interviews, Trump has doubled down on questioning election results. When asked during a Tuesday interview with the Pennsylvania station WGAL whether he thinks he should have accepted the results of the 2020 election, the former president said, "No, it would have been a terrible thing." He added later that if there are not fair and free elections, "you should always have the right to challenge them."

During an April interview with Time magazine, Trump considered the possibility political violence if he loses the presidential election.

When he was asked about political violence if he does not win, Trump said, "If we don’t win, you know, it depends."

"It always depends on the fairness of an election. I don’t believe they’ll be able to do the things that they did the last time. I don’t think they’ll be able to get away with it," Trump said. "And if that’s the case, we’re gonna win in record-setting fashion."