Biden says he will announce his 2024 plans 'relatively soon'

President Joe Biden on Friday said that he will soon announce his 2024 plans, while reiterating that he intends to seek re-election.

"We’ll announce it relatively soon," Biden told reporters at Knock Airport in Ireland, without providing further details on timing.

Asked by reporters if he had made a decision about running for a second-term, Biden said: "I told you my plan is to run again."

Biden, 80, has consistently said he plans to seek another term. He told “TODAY” show co-host Al Roker this week that he planned to run, "but we’re not prepared to announce it yet."

NBC News reported earlier this week that White House advisers are preparing to make final decisions on launching his re-election campaign.

Asked if the trip to Ireland, where Biden has spent the past week, affected his decision on 2024, the president said, “No, I’ve already made that calculus. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done.”