Facing little opposition, Joe Biden easily wins Nevada Democratic primary

President Joe Biden easily won Nevada’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night, NBC News projects, putting the president one step closer to formally securing his party’s nomination for a matchup against likely GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Rep. Dean Phillips, the Minnesota Democrat running a longshot primary challenge against Biden, entered the race too late to get on the ballot in Nevada, making self-help author Marianne Williamson Biden’s best-known challenger in Tuesday’s contest.

Williamson is on track to finish far behind Biden, just as she did in the two previous contests in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

This is the first year Nevada Democrats are holding a primary instead of caucuses. The state made the change in order to comply with new Democratic National Committee rules, which also revamped the presidential nominating calendar for 2024.

Next up for Democrats, on Feb. 27, is Michigan, a newcomer to the pre-Super Tuesday window of early primaries and a critical general election swing state.

While Biden’s campaign made a show of competing in last Saturday’s South Carolina primary, and it is working to shore up support among restive groups in Michigan, such as Muslim voters, it put little effort into Nevada.

Despite polls showing Biden weaker against Trump now than at any point in 2020, he has faced only token opposition for re-nomination, and virtually every elected Democrat in the country has rallied behind the president, depriving Phillips or Williamson of much political oxygen or momentum.

With the Democratic nomination seemingly in hand, Biden’s re-election campaign has been focused on Trump since it started.

To the extent there has been drama in the Democratic primary, it’s been in the process, not the results.

The DNC tried to demote New Hampshire from its traditional first-in-the-nation position, but Granite State officials scheduled their primary to first anyway.

Biden kept his name off the ballot in New Hampshire, because the primary violated party rules, but he still easily won the unsanctioned Jan. 23 contest as a write-in candidate. He received 64% of the vote to Phillips’ 20% and Williamson’s 4%.

In South Carolina, Biden won 96% of the vote.