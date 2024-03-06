Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey advance to the general election in California's Senate race

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey will advance to the general election in the hotly contested California Senate race, NBC News projects.

That means Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, who also ran for the seat, will be shut out of the general election.

Under California’s rules, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

In recent weeks and months, the battle grew ugly between Schiff and Porter, the top-polling Democrats in the race. Schiff cultivated his national profile by battling former President Donald Trump as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. Porter, a populist who flipped a former GOP-held district in 2018, ran on a platform of taking on corporate power and addressing working class economic needs like the cost of child care.

Schiff, who led in many polls in the run-up to the contest, has sought to lock out Porter by running ads elevating Garvey in the hope that he will be his opponent in the fall. Democrats are favored to win the general election in the solidly blue state.