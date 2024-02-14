Democrat Tom Suozzi wins N.Y. special election to replace George Santos

WOODBURY, N.Y. — Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi is heading back to Congress after winning the special election in New York’s 3rd District to replace former GOP Rep. George Santos, NBC News projects.

Suozzi’s victory Tuesday over Republican Mazi Pilip cuts Republicans’ already razor-thin House majority by one seat, making legislating even more difficult moving forward. And it could provide a guide for Democrats competing in similar competitive districts this fall, especially when it comes to navigating their political vulnerability on immigration and border security.

The former congressman may have been helped by a winter storm that walloped the New York City area on Tuesday, as Democrats built up an early advantage in early votes. But his victory also came amid some built-in advantages in name I.D. and fundraising as the district’s former congressman, and as Democrats outspent Republicans on the airwaves.

“He has the values that I have — to get things done but to take into consideration the people who are in need. And he represents the majority of the middle class,” said Jeanne DeChiaro, who voted for Suozzi in Syosset and said her biggest issues were abortion, immigration, the economy and “the ability to be bipartisan.”

Linda Karpe, a Suozzi voter, said the roads on Long Island were “horrible” on her way to the voting booth, and “the cars were swerving all around the place.”

“I think my son wants my inheritance because he told me ‘It would be okay to drive, Mom,’” Karpe joked. “It was really bad.”

Though President Joe Biden won the Long Island-based district by 8 percentage points, per calculations from Daily Kos Elections, Republicans have made gains in the area since then. In 2022, Santos won this open seat by 8 points, but he was expelled from Congress in December following his indictment on federal charges and a damning Ethics Committee report that alleged Santos broke multiple federal laws and misused campaign funds. (Santos has pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial in September).

The result is a blow to the Nassau County GOP, which has been energized by a string of victories in recent years amid a backlash to Democratic-run New York City and Albany. Before Santos was ousted, Republicans represented every congressional district on Long Island.

It’s also bad news for Republicans in the House who have struggled to pass even partisan bills. Once Suozzi is sworn in, they'll face even greater pressure to compromise with Democrats to advance legislation.

While TV ads in the race focused largely on immigration and abortion, House Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC, launched an ad in recent days tying Pilip to Santos, describing her as an “ethical nightmare” and raising questions about her finances. Her campaign spokesman Brian Devine told the New York Times that she filed an amended financial disclosure report because "a preliminary draft ... was inadvertently submitted prior to final review by Mazi’s financial team.”

Santos’ expulsion set off the sprint to the special election, and Democrats quickly coalesced around Suozzi as their nominee, who represented the district from 2017-2023 after serving as the Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove.

Suozzi did not run for re-election last year, instead making an unsuccessful run for governor in a bitter primary race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. Suozzi met with Hochul prior to his nomination for Tuesday's contest, where he apologized and Hochul pressed him on his path to victory and his support for abortion rights, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

In the short special election, Suozzi faced a barrage of attack ads on immigration, which Republicans saw as a salient issue for voters watching an influx of migrants hit neighboring New York City. He quickly answered with his own TV ads and stressed his support for a doomed bipartisan border deal, which Pilip opposed.

Democrats also leveraged the issue of abortion, with outside groups launching ads featuring footage of Pilip describing herself as “pro-life.” While Pilip said she would not support a national abortion ban, she declined to say if she would vote to protect abortion rights at the federal level.

Suozzi also stressed his staunch support for Israel in the district, which has a sizable Jewish population, amid the country’s ongoing war with Hamas. Pilip also emphasized her own Jewish faith, and her service in the Israeli Defense Forces after migrating to the country from Ethiopia as a child.

Suozzi and Pilip could face off again in November. Both candidates have committed to running for the full term. But the district’s lines could change in an ongoing redistricting process. The state’s redistricting commission has until Feb. 28 to draw a new congressional map, and the state GOP has vowed to challenge the it if the party views it as a partisan gerrymander.