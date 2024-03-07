‘Done deal’: Allies say Trump aide Brian Jack would be favorite in Georgia congressional race

Former President Donald Trump is urging a longtime political aide to run for an open congressional seat in Georgia, something GOP operatives in that state say has been in the works for a long time.

Trump on Thursday posted on Truth Social urging Brian Jack, a senior adviser to his 2024 presidential bid, to run for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, a Republican-heavy seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Drew Ferguson, who said in December he was not running for another term.

“Brian has been thinking about running to succeed Drew, as he has always sought to accomplish incredible things for Georgia and our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I encourage Brian, a Fayette County [Georgia] native, to go for it, pursue his dream, and run for Congress.”

Jack has not discussed the issue publicly and did not return an NBC News request for comment. But longtime Georgia Republicans say that the idea has long been in the works ahead of Friday’s filing deadline, and they said if Jack were to run, he would likely win by wide margins.

“Brian Jack will win this race going away,” said a veteran Georgia Republican. “He’s well respected in Georgia political circles, has community and grassroots support, and most of all -- the big guy’s approval.”

“This thing is a done deal,” the person

David Bossie, a Republican National Committeeman from Maryland and a longtime Trump adviser, said he agrees Jack would easily win the seat.

“I’m in complete agreement with President Trump. Brian Jack is a great conservative America First candidate for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District,” Bossie said. “Brian will fight the failed status quo in D.C. and be a leader for Georgia and America when President Trump is back in the White House.”

Ben Howard, who ran Trump’s House legislative affairs team said that “if he runs” Jack would be a perfect fit for the Trump-dominated seat.

“Simply put, Brian is a results-oriented person who consistently produced on behalf of President Trump, both at the White House and on the campaign,” Howard said.

Jack is not only a top aide on Trump’s 2024 campaign, but he served as White House political director during Trump’s first term in office from 2019-2021. Prior to rejoining Trump’s team, Jack worked as political director for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who hired him in early 2021 to help lead GOP efforts to win the House majority in the midterms.

He has also held political roles with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Republican National Committee.

Georgia’s 3rd District is an overwhelming Republican seat that Trump won by 30 points in 2020.

That political alignment makes the former president’s endorsement all the more likely that if Jack decides to run he will likely face little legitimate opposition.

“Brian is a man of Loyalty, Honesty, and integrity, and will never let the fabulous people of Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District down,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Should he decide to run, Brian Jack has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”