Ex-Speaker Pelosi to headline a fundraiser for Democrat seeking Sen. Sinema's seat

WASHINGTON — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be the special guest at a fundraiser for Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego as he campaigns for the Arizona Senate seat held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, according to an invitation obtained by NBC News.

Pelosi's presence at the fundraiser, which will be held virtually on Thursday evening, is notable; the California Democrat has not formally endorsed Gallego, D-Ariz., and rarely involves herself in Democrat-on-Democrat matchups.

But Sinema left the Democratic Party and officially registered as an independent late last year, just days after Democrats reached a slim, 51-49 majority in the Senate. Sinema has not said whether she is running for re-election in 2024.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call via AP file

Gallego, a four-term congressman and retired Marine, has been highly critical of Sinema and announced a bid for her seat in January. His office did not respond to a request for comment on the fundraiser with Pelosi.

Pelosi has not weighed in on many 2024 races so far. In an unusual move, she endorsed Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in the wide-open Democratic primary in the California Senate race in February. Her office did not return NBC News’ request for comment on Thursday's fundraiser.

The Arizona Senate race is one of several key elections that will determine which party controls the Senate in 2024. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which traditionally backs incumbents, have yet to make an endorsement in a race they see as a necessity for keeping control of the chamber.

If Sinema opts to run again, it could become a three-way race with Republicans likely to put up a candidate, worrying some Democrats that Sinema and Gallego will end up fracturing their base.

As both a House member and a senator, Sinema has repeatedly clashed with Democratic leadership. She voted twice against keeping Pelosi as the party's leader in the House in 2015 and 2016, though Gallego joined her in opposing Pelosi in 2016.

As a senator, Sinema has repeatedly clashed with Democratic leadership in that chamber as well, breaking with the party on key elements of its agenda, including infrastructure, expanding voting rights and raising the minimum wage.

Gallego has not held back on his criticism of Sinema’s record while touting his progressive credentials over the years, accusing her in his campaign launch of breaking promises and fighting "for the interests of big pharma and Wall Street at our expense."

Still, Sinema has acted as a negotiator on recent bipartisan legislation, including the debt ceiling deal that passed both chambers earlier this month.