Expelled former Rep. George Santos ends his independent bid for Congress

The disgraced former congressman announced on social media that he was ending his attempt to win the House seat for New York's First Congressional District.
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) outside of Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Nov. 30, 2023.
By Dareh Gregorian

Former New York Rep. George Santos announced Tuesday that he was ending his independent campaign for a seat in Congress.

Santos, a Republican who was expelled from the House late last year, had said last month that he was running for New York’s First Congressional District as an independent.

"I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for #NY1," Santos said in a statement on X, adding he was concerned that his candidacy could split the vote with GOP Rep. Nick LaLota and deliver the seat to Democrats.

LaLota is one of the Republicans who voted to expel Santos in December amid federal criminal charges. Santos has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges, and is scheduled to stand trial in September.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

