Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says he would consider not running in 2024 if his candidacy would help Trump

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that he would consider not running in 2024 if his bid would increase former President Donald Trump's chances of winning reelection.

"I’m a lifelong Republican who wants to support the nominee of the party, whoever that is. However, you know, I’ve said before, I didn’t support Trump, I wouldn’t support Trump," Hogan said during an exclusive interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

"If you thought your candidacy was going to contribute to ... inadvertently helping Donald Trump, would that be a reason not to run?" asked host Chuck Todd.

“That’d be a pretty good reason to consider not running. Absolutely," Hogan said, adding, "I don’t care that much about my future in the Republican Party. I care about making sure we have a future for the Republican Party."

Asked whether he has made a decision about a potential run for the White House in 2024, Hogan said he has not but is going to “take a pretty serious look at this.”

“I’m traveling around the country just trying to get a feel for what Republican voters want, what Americans are looking for, and we’re going to make a decision in a relatively short period of time,” Hogan said.