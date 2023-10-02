Gov. Gavin Newsom chooses Laphonza Butler to fill Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY's List, to fill the seat of the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the governor's office confirmed to NBC News.

Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the Senate, died Thursday at the age of 90.

In California, the governor has the power to appoint a senator to serve until the next regularly scheduled statewide general election. That means that Butler will serve until the next senator, whom voters will choose in the November 2024 election, is sworn in.

Butler has led EMILY's List, which works to elect Democratic women, since 2021.

Newsom, a Democrat, had provided substantial clues in recent months about how he'd choose Feinstein's replacement, if her seat were to become vacant.

He had previously said that he would appoint a Black woman if either of California’s Senate seats opened up. He also told NBC's “Meet the Press” last month that while he “didn’t want to make another appointment," it knew it was his "responsibility."

Newsom also said that his choice would amount to an “interim” appointment, and that he would not appoint any of the candidates who had been running to succeed Feinstein in 2024. Those include California Reps. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter.

Choosing any of them, Newsom said, “would be completely unfair” to the candidates “who have worked their tails off” in their campaigns.

Butler, however, will not have any constraints on her future plans and will be free to run for the seat if she chooses. A spokesperson for EMILY's List did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Congressional Black Caucus had urged Newsom to appoint Lee, saying she was the "only person with the courage, the vision, and the record to eradicate poverty, face down the fossil fuel industry, defend our democracy, and tirelessly advance the progressive agenda.

Newsom previously appointed then-California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to the Senate seat left vacant after Kamala Harris was elected vice president; the latest appointment means he will have chosen both senators in the state currently.

Voters in the state will head to the polls in a March 5 Senate primary election. California uses a blanket primary, meaning that all candidates from all parties appear on the same primary ballot, with the two top vote-getters advancing to the general election in November, regardless of their political party.

Feinstein, who had been the oldest member of the Senate, as well as the longest-serving female senator and the longest-serving senator from California, had announced in February that she’d planned to retire at the end of 2024, when her term was up.

But she had faced repeated calls to resign over concerns about her health. After Feinstein missed votes in February, her spokesperson said days later that "the senator is in California this week dealing with a health matter,” and “hopes to return to Washington soon.”

Feinstein had also faced pressure in recent years to step down to make way for younger lawmakers. In April 2022, Feinstein pushed back against a news report in the San Francisco Chronicle citing multiple anonymous colleagues expressing worries that she was mentally unfit to serve. “I remain committed to do what I said I would when I was re-elected in 2018: fight for Californians,” she said then.