GOP-backed Georgia Supreme Court justice fends off challenge from former Democratic congressman

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Incumbent Justice Andrew Pinson defeated former Democratic Rep. John Barrow Tuesday, NBC News projects, in a Georgia Supreme Court race the challenger attempted to center on abortion rights.

With 63% of the vote in, Pinson was ahead of Barrow 56% to 44%.

The 37-year-old Pinson, who was appointed to the state’s high court in 2022 by Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, will now serve a six-year term.

Barrow, a 69-year-old who served in Congress from 2005 to 2015, was attempting to become the first candidate to unseat a Georgia Supreme Court justice since 1922, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia’s Supreme Court is technically nonpartisan, and candidates don’t run on party tickets. But Barrow attempted to capitalize on the political momentum favoring Democrats and liberal candidates in the nearly two years since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade by focusing his bid on reproductive rights. He said that he interpreted the state’s constitution to grant the right to have an abortion, while Pinson argued that he and Barrow shouldn’t address the broader topic because it’s a partisan issue.

Georgia enacted a so-called “heartbeat” bill in 2019 that bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be around six weeks, or before many women even know they are pregnant. The bill snapped into effect after Roe was overturned in 2022.

Barrow had accused Pinson, then Georgia’s solicitor general, of supporting the case that led to Roe being struck down.

The Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission, a state agency that investigates potential misconduct by judges and candidates to be judges in Georgia, alleged that Barrow had violated ethics rules by discussing abortion rights as part of his campaign. Judicial ethics rules in the state bar candidates from saying or suggesting how they’d vote on issues that could come before the court. Barrow sued to have the complaint thrown out, but last week a federal judge dismissed the suit.

Meanwhile, Kemp’s political action committee poured $500,000 into the race to boost Pinson, after it became apparent that the race had grown competitive.

Pinson’s victory means eight of the nine justices on the Georgia Supreme Court will continue to have been appointed by Republican governors. Three other justices on the court who were up for fresh six-year-terms on Tuesday had run unopposed.