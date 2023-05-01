GOP Sen. Tim Scott signals he will officially announce his presidential campaign May 22

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Sunday said he will make a “major announcement” in Charleston on May 22, weeks after he launched an exploratory committee for a presidential bid.

“It is time to make the final step. Please tell your friends. Be in attendance,” Scott said during a town hall in Charleston, South Carolina. “North Charleston — more details coming your way. We will have a major announcement, and you’re going to want to be there.”

Scott, who had been teasing a White House bid for months, launched an exploratory committee for a 2024 presidential campaign last month. In a video announcing the exploratory committee, Scott said the nation is once again being tested as he took aim at President Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term in office.

“Joe Biden and the radical left have chosen a culture of grievance over greatness,” Scott said in the video announcing his exploratory committee. “They’re promoting victimhood instead of personal responsibility, and they’re indoctrinating our children to believe we live in an evil country.”

Scott echoed his message that the left is undermining the “American dream” in his remarks on Sunday.

“That is the beauty of the American dream that is unique to each and every one of us — we get to choose the way we live, where we live, how we live,” Scott said. “It is a wonderful, wonderful journey that we all are on. Our goal should be to protect this amazing journey: the American dream for the next generation of Americans we may never meet. It is our responsibility to stop the radical left from destroying the very foundation on which we stand.”

Scott, the first Black senator from South Carolina and the only Black Republican senator, could become the second GOP candidate from the state in the 2024 race. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced her candidacy in February.

The GOP senator, 57, has been making stops across the country on his “Faith in America” tour, fueling speculation that he would challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

Prior to becoming a senator, Scott served one term as a member of the House of Representatives. He also served in the South Carolina House and the Charleston County Council.