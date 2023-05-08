Democratic donors hope to recruit NBA legends Grant Hill and Dwayne Wade to run for Senate in Florida

NBA legends Dwayne Wade and Grant Hill have rocketed to the top of the recruitment lists for some Florida Democrats looking for a strong candidate to run against Sen. Rick Scott in 2024.

There have been separate active efforts to get both to consider a foray into state politics, which have not been driven by either the state or national party, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

These party operatives and donors see the need for a moonshot-type candidate to reverse the continued trend of Republican dominance in the state that most recently saw Gov. Ron DeSantis win re-election by a double-digit margin. Yet even they acknowledge that getting either one of them is a long shot.

“Grant Hill has great name ID. He would raise a boatload of money and is one of the smartest guys you will ever meet,” said John Morgan, an Orlando-based trial attorney and national Democratic donor, who has spoken directly with Hill about his desire to see him run. “Grant Hill would beat the s--- out of Rick Scott.”

Scott's team did not immediately return a request for comment.

It is much more likely that a more traditional candidate — such as current or former members of Congress or the state legislature — ends up being the Democratic nominee against Scott, an incumbent senator and two-term governor with the ability to self-finance. But some in the party see recruiting a candidate who is overwhelmingly known and popular in the state — and has the ability to self-fund — as an option that could help reset the political narrative.

Morgan brought up the idea of Hill running for Senate over dinner Sunday night with Larry Grisolano, a partner and CEO of the David Axelrod-founded Democratic consulting firm AKPD Message and Media, at the home of Bob Mandell, who served as the Obama administration’s ambassador to Luxembourg from 2011-2016. Morgan said it’s rooted in the idea that there are few other Democrats in Florida who could challenge Scott and help the party regain its footing.

“That’s what Larry and I talked about — Grant Hill,” Morgan said. “I’m not sure it’s his time, but he would be great. He’s competitive. I think he sees Lebron James as a billionaire and Magic Johnson almost a billionaire, and it gets his competitive juices flowing. I am not sure he is done with business.”

Hill, who played seven seasons with the Orlando Magic and resides in the Orlando area, has not been publicly political on a regular basis in the past. He campaigned with Hillary Clinton in Jacksonville in 2016, and has criticized former President Donald Trump over comments he made in 2019 slamming the city of Baltimore.

Hill did not return a text message seeking comment. He and Morgan are business partners.

The idea of recruiting Wade, who played 13 seasons with the Miami Heat, to run for Senate, has been openly discussed by Democratic donor groups.

Beyond having star power in the state, Wade has become an outspoken advocate for transgender rights. His 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, is a transgender model and activist. Wade’s support of his daughter comes at a culture war-infused moment in time that has seen Republicans across the country file legislation taking aim at this community. There were more than 15 anti-trans bills filed by Florida Republicans alone during the 2023 legislative session, which Wade said prompted him to leave the state.

“My family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there,” Wade told Showtime’s Headliners with Rachel Nichols last month. “And so that’s one of the reasons why I do not live there.”

Democrats familiar with the effort to coax Wade into politics say he would be a “dream candidate,” even if an unlikely one.

“Dwayne Wade is a Florida legend, whose leadership past and present has a lot of folks in our state sending feelers out,” said Ray Paultre, executive director of the Florida Alliance, a progressive donor group that plays a significant role in Florida Democratic politics. “We have seen former athletes, in both parties, bring something special to the political landscape. He hasn’t been officially approached, but he is on the list of four or five dream candidates to challenge Rick Scott.”

“There are different groups talking to a diverse set of potential candidates -- all of which would be great options,” he added. “I won’t speak to where each of those conversations are, but I can confirm that there are organized efforts to engage everyone you’ve mentioned.”

Wade could not be reached for comment.

Democrats in Florida have not won a Senate race since the 2012 re-election of Bill Nelson, whom Scott defeated in 2018. They have not held the governor’s mansion or either chamber of the Florida Legislature since the 1990s.

“Top donors and party leaders know they need different kinds of candidates with pre-existing profiles to mount statewide campaigns,” according to a veteran Florida Democratic operative granted anonymity to discuss candidate recruiting strategy. “There’s a short list of retired athletes and business leaders who could fit that bill and Dwayne Wade tops that list. There are definitely conversations underway about recruiting Wade or a retired athlete like him to challenge Scott.”

Outside the star power of a duo of NBA legends, there is a growing list of current and former elected officials who populate what is seen as a more traditional shortlist.

Among the newest names on that list is Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins. She has been a leading Democratic counterweight in the growing school board-level culture war fights. She was vetted to be Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s running-mate in 2016, and served as surrogates for both Crist and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.

DeSantis put Jenkins on a list of 14 school board members across the state he is targeting in 2024, and she has been vocal in support of LGBTQ rights. In October, she penned an op-ed in the Washington Post about the increasing hostility school board members face as education becomes a premiere culture war issue.

“As a progressive in a red county, I expected to be a target of conservative; I did not expect to be called a Nazi and a pedophile and to be subjected to months of threats, harassment and intimidation,” she wrote. “But school board meetings in Florida and across the country, including in Virginia, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Tennessee, have increasingly erupted over politicized issues such as masks, bathrooms and critical race theory.”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is also reaching out to a handful of potential Florida Senate candidates, including former Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., who considered a run for Senate in 2022.

Officials have contacted an intermediary but have not yet spoken to her directly, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Murphy has spoken to Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried about a possible bid, the person said.

In a telephone interview, Murphy did not rule out running for the seat but cautioned that it would be a mistake for anyone to run without “some reassurances” that they would receive full support for a serious campaign from the national party. Some Democrats were disappointed in the level of assistance provided to then-Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., in her failed 2022 Senate campaign.

“It would be foolish for anybody to be the sacrificial lamb,” Murphy said. “They are trying to recruit here but there is a big difference between a recruitment win for Chuck Schumer and a real effort to win the state or at least rebuild the state.”

DSCC officials declined to discuss the specifics of their recruitment efforts. But Democrats in Washington are eager to put Scott on defense as Republicans seek to flip Democratic-held seats in other states.

“Everything Rick Scott has done while he was trying to make a name for himself in Washington has made him more vulnerable back in Florida,” said DSCC Communications Director David Bergstein. “His agenda to cut — and to cut programs like Social Security and Medicare — is toxic with the voters that decide a general election in a state like Florida.”

Another potential candidate is current Florida Sen. Shev Jones, a Miami Democrat, is well liked in the party. He said he is currently trying to recover “from a brutal legislative session,” but did not rule out a run.

“In the coming months I will sit down with my family, my political team, and some trusted community stakeholders to evaluate how I can best serve Floridians, whether that be in the Florida Senate or elsewhere,” he said.

Others considering a bid include former Miami Rep. Debbie Murcasal Powell, who now works for Giffords — the gun control group founded by former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords — who survived a gunshot wound to the head as part of an assassination attempt in 2011. She says people have asked her to run, but there is “a lot to consider.”

“Right now I am focusing primarily on working throughout the state and the country to reduce the gun violence crisis we are facing," she said.

One rumored name who is likely passing on a run is former Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren, who gained national notoriety last year when DeSantis suspended him in large part over a pledge he signed not to enforce Florida’s 15-week abortion ban. Warren has challenged his suspension in court.

“I am honored that people see me as the right leader to represent our great state in the U.S. Senate, but right now my focus is on fighting back against the attacks on our freedoms and values from DeSantis and the radical right and being reinstated to the job I was elected to do,” he said.