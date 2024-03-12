Hungary's leader claims Trump told him he would cut off U.S. military aid to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a new interview that former President Donald Trump told him he would cut off U.S. military aid to Ukraine in an effort to end its conflict with Russia.

Orbán said in an interview with a state-run media organization in Hungary, M1, published overnight, that Trump's plan is to "not give a penny" to Ukraine, stating that the country "cannot stand on its own feet." NBC News reached out to the Trump campaign, which did not respond to a request for comment for over 24 hours.

“He has a very clear vision that is hard to disagree with. He says the following: First of all, he will not give a penny in the Ukrainian-Russian war. That is why the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own feet," Orbán said. "If the Americans don’t give money and weapons, along with the Europeans, then the war is over. And if the Americans don’t give money, the Europeans alone are unable to finance this war. And then the war is over.”

Trump, who has repeatedly asserted that the conflict would never have happened under his watch, suggested in the past that he's not in favor of assisting Ukraine defend itself against Russia. In February, for example, Trump said, without specifically naming Ukraine, "No money in the form of foreign aid should be given to any country unless it is done as a loan."

Orbán comments come after he visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate last Friday. The former president told those gathered at his Palm Beach club that there is “nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orban.”

As Hungary's leader, Orbán has largely been critical of providing aid, including weapons to Ukraine, and has resisted the expansion of NATO. Earlier this year, however, Hungary dropped its opposition to allowing the European Union to use its budget to give Ukraine a $54 aid package. Orbán, like Trump, also has a history of floating conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been waiting for Congress to approve legislation to provide additional aid to Ukraine. House Republican leaders have so far decided not to bring such a measure to the floor for a vote, though last week NBC News reported Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and the chairmen of key House committees dealing with national security are working to develop their own Ukraine aid package.