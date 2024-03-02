Trump takes the Idaho GOP caucuses, extending his winning streak

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former President Donald Trump won Idaho’s Republican caucuses on Saturday, NBC News projects.

Trump defeated former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in one of the last GOP presidential nominating contests before Super Tuesday, the day on the 2024 calendar with the most delegates at stake.

Earlier Saturday, NBC News projected Trump won the Missouri caucuses and Michigan’s convention caucuses, continuing his unbeaten streak.

Idaho Republicans held a presidential caucus this year after state lawmakers scrapped the March 12 presidential primary. State legislators originally intended to move the presidential primary to May 21 to coincide with planned primaries for state and local offices, but ultimately declined to do so.

If Trump tops 50% in Saturday's results, he will win a clean sweep of the state's 32 delegates. If he does not hit that threshold, delegates will be allocated to Trump and Haley proportionally based on the statewide vote.

In 2016, Trump came in a distant second behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the Idaho primary.

Idaho Democrats will hold their presidential caucuses on May 23.