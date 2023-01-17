IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks announces bid for Braun's Senate seat

The staunch Trump ally announced his bid for the seat that Republican Braun is vacating to run for Indiana governor.
Indiana GOP Rep. Banks announces Senate bid
Rep. Jim Banks in Washington on July 27, 2021. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Summer Concepcion

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Tuesday announced his campaign for the Senate seat held by GOP Sen. Mike Braun, who decided against running for re-election in 2024 and will run for Indiana governor instead.

Banks, a staunch ally of former President Trump, is the first candidate to enter the Senate race.

"Radical, socialist Democrats are trying to change America, but I won't let them," Banks said in a video announcing his campaign. "I've been on the front lines fighting for America first policies in Congress," including increasing border security, imposing trade measures on China and opposing abortion, trans-gender girls competing in sports and critical race theory.

"Indiana deserves a conservative fighter in the United States Senate, but the radical Democrats and the spineless Republicans are going to do everything they can to stop me," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

