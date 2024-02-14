Jared Kushner says he would not join a second Trump administration

Former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner said Tuesday that he would not join the administration if Trump is elected.

Kushner served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House.

"I’ve been very clear that my desire at this phase of my life is to focus on my firm," Kushner told Axios during a livestreamed interview at the publication's summit in Miami. "I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity as a family to be out of the spotlight. Both my wife and myself were working in the White House, which is a 24/7, high-stakes job, and so we both really enjoyed the opportunity to be down here in Florida with the kids."

"Is that a no?" asked Axios Business Editor Dan Primack, seeking clarification. "If [Trump] calls you on November whatever and says, 'I’d like you to come back to D.C.,' you say, 'Thanks, but I’m good'?"

"Yes," Kushner replied. "You know, from my perspective, again, if you look at the way President Trump has been handling his campaign this time, this is his third time doing it. And he’s had time to really reflect on everything. I think that the team around him is maybe the best he’s had."

Kushner added later that he suspected there will be a "very, very long list of very qualified people to choose from" for administration positions if Trump is elected in November.

During the Trump administration, Kushner helped negotiate the Abraham Accords, which normalized Israel's relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Trump has a record of bringing family members into positions of power around him. He previously brought his daughter Ivanka Trump, who is married to Kushner, on as a White House adviser.

Similarly, on Monday, Trump endorsed his daughter-in-law Lara Trump for co-chair of the Republican National Committee.