MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will announce Friday that he will not run for president, according to two sources familiar with the decision, after spending months mulling a bid that would have shaken up the 2024 campaign.

Manchin, 76, had previously said he would not seek re-election to his Senate seat this year, leading to speculation that he would run for the White House as an independent or as a third-party candidate.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.