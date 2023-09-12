Lawsuit filed in Minnesota to boot former President Donald Trump from 2024 ballot

A group of voters on Tuesday filed suit seeking to kick former President Donald Trump off the ballot in Minnesota, the latest in a string of efforts to cite a little-known provision in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution to argue that Trump is ineligible to be president because he violated his oath of office with his conduct following his loss in the 2020 election.

"Donald J. Trump, through his words and actions, after swearing an oath as an officer of the United States to support the Constitution, engaged in insurrection or rebellion, or gave aid and comfort to its enemies, as defined by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment," says the suit, which was brought with the assistance of the liberal election and campaign finance reform organization Free Speech for People.

The Civil War-era Section 3 says “No person shall . . . hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, . . . who, having previously taken an oath . . . as an officer of the United States, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

It's the second such suit to be filed this month. Last week, another group of voters backed by the left-leaning government watchdog CREW filed an action to keep Trump off the ballot in Colorado. Similar challenges have also been filed in Florida and Michigan.

Trump has called the efforts “nonsense” and “election interference.”

Ron Fein, legal director at Free Speech For People, said in a statement the legal action was necessary because Trump "incited a violent insurrection that attacked the U.S. Capitol, threatened the assassination of the Vice President and congressional leaders, and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history."

“Our predecessors understood that oath-breaking insurrectionists will do it again, and worse, if allowed back into power, so they enacted the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause to protect the republic from people like Trump. Trump is legally barred from the ballot and election officials must follow this constitutional mandate,” Fein added.

The Minnesota suit does not name Trump as a defendant — it's directed at Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat. The Democrat had previously shot down letters from Free Speech For People's letters urging him to take action.

"The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State does not have legal authority to investigate a candidate’s eligibility for office. In the case of presidential candidates, the major political parties will submit names of candidates to our office for the Presidential Nomination Primary by January 2, 2024. Those submissions will appear on the ballot for the March 5, 2024 contest unless a court says otherwise," Simon said in a statement last week.

The filing insists Simon does have authority to take action, and seeks a court order declaring Trump disqualified and directing Simon to keep Trump's name off the primary and general election ballots.

A spokesperson for Simon and a Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump had previously largely ignored talk about the disqualification efforts, but has been more vocal this month in pushing back publicly, and had his lawyers move to get involved in the Colorado case.

In a post last week on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the law is on his side. "Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. Like Election Interference, it is just another ‘trick’ being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists,” he wrote.

Some legal scholars, however, including some prominent conservative ones, have said the effort may be successful.