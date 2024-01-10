Live updates: Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to debate tonight in Iowa

Biden campaign plans counterprogramming for GOP events in Iowa

Biden isn’t competing in Iowa next week, but his campaign will do some counterprogramming in the Hawkeye State as the leading Republican candidates kick off the final five days with nationally televised events.

Democrats continue to be primarily focused on Trump, who will hold a rare, live town hall-style appearance on Fox News Channel in Des Moines tonight. With the prime-time event billed as focusing on women’s issues, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez will hold a press call with the leaders of major reproductive rights groups ahead of the Republican front-runner's remarks.

The Democratic National Committee, meanwhile, will be sending mobile billboards around Iowa highlighting Trump’s recent comment that he hoped for a major economic crash this year. And Biden’s campaign says it will have a rapid response war room pushing back both on Trump’s town hall and a CNN debate between DeSantis and Haley, airing at the same time as the Fox News event.

“Donald Trump isn’t hiding the ball on what MAGA Republicans want for America — rooting for an economic crash, dividing our country, and ripping away Americans’ freedoms. Whether on Fox or in Republicans’ junior varsity debate, voters will see MAGA Republicans’ extreme vision plain and clear — and our campaign will be reminding voters that President Biden and Vice President Harris stand for the polar opposite of everything you will hear from Republicans Wednesday night,” Rodriguez said in a statement.