Live updates: Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to debate tonight in Iowa

Here’s the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are set to debate at 9 p.m. ET on CNN at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the debate, which takes place five days before the GOP caucuses.
- Former President Donald Trump will once again skip the debate. Instead, he will appear at a televised town hall from Des Moines on Fox News at 9 p.m. ET. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are slated to moderate the event.
- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who did not qualify for tonight's debate, will livestream a town hall appearance with right-wing podcaster Tim Pool from Des Moines at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie also did not qualify for the Iowa debate. He will spend the day campaigning in New Hampshire.
- President Joe Biden's campaign plans to counterprogram the Republican events in Iowa.
Biden campaign plans counterprogramming for GOP events in Iowa
Biden isn’t competing in Iowa next week, but his campaign will do some counterprogramming in the Hawkeye State as the leading Republican candidates kick off the final five days with nationally televised events.
Democrats continue to be primarily focused on Trump, who will hold a rare, live town hall-style appearance on Fox News Channel in Des Moines tonight. With the prime-time event billed as focusing on women’s issues, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez will hold a press call with the leaders of major reproductive rights groups ahead of the Republican front-runner's remarks.
The Democratic National Committee, meanwhile, will be sending mobile billboards around Iowa highlighting Trump’s recent comment that he hoped for a major economic crash this year. And Biden’s campaign says it will have a rapid response war room pushing back both on Trump’s town hall and a CNN debate between DeSantis and Haley, airing at the same time as the Fox News event.
“Donald Trump isn’t hiding the ball on what MAGA Republicans want for America — rooting for an economic crash, dividing our country, and ripping away Americans’ freedoms. Whether on Fox or in Republicans’ junior varsity debate, voters will see MAGA Republicans’ extreme vision plain and clear — and our campaign will be reminding voters that President Biden and Vice President Harris stand for the polar opposite of everything you will hear from Republicans Wednesday night,” Rodriguez said in a statement.
Debate day in Iowa
With five days to go until the Iowa caucuses, DeSantis and Haley will meet at Drake University for a head-to-head debate, which will air on CNN starting at 9 p.m. ET. DeSantis will also deliver remarks at an Associated Contractors of America Conference in Des Moines this morning.
Trump is again skipping the debate, opting to participate in a televised town hall on Fox News at the same time.
Ramaswamy, who failed to quality for the debate, will livestream a town hall appearance at 7:30 p.m. ET. He's also scheduled to hold five campaign events in Iowa throughout the day.
Christie will hold two campaign events in New Hampshire after he failed to qualify for the Iowa debate.
Biden to head to Michigan and Nevada to ramp up outreach to key base voters
After having planted Biden’s flag in South Carolina this week with a direct appeal to Black voters, his campaign will continue its ramp-up this month with visits by the president to Nevada and Michigan, each home to important Democratic constituency groups he needs to firm up ahead of November.
It’s a new phase of the campaign, advisers say, which reflects why Biden felt it was important to overhaul the Democrats’ nominating calendar — to prioritize the party’s more diverse coalition instead of predominantly white states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, where Republicans are kicking off their fight.
“For these communities, the message that we have now is that, one, they are the ones that have the most at stake, and two, Joe Biden has done more for these communities than any other president or any other administration,” Quentin Fulks, Biden’s principal deputy campaign manager, said in an interview. “It would be foolish for us not to communicate with them out of the gate.”