Election 2024 live updates: Republicans shift focus to New Hampshire

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are campaigning in New Hampshire six days out from the primary.
- E. Jean Carroll is set to testify about Trump at a trial seeking damages for defamation, with the former president expected to be in attendance.
- CNN and ABC have canceled their upcoming debates in New Hampshire after Haley said she wouldn't debate unless Trump was there. (Trump has not participated in any of the presidential debates.)
CNN cancels its New Hampshire debate
CNN announced it's canceling its debate scheduled for Sunday in New Hampshire, because only one Republican presidential candidate had agreed to participate.
"CNN is no longer moving forward with a New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate, as only one qualifying candidate accepted our invitation to take the stage. We will continue to pursue other opportunities as the campaign season progresses through 2024, including candidate Town Halls," a CNN spokesperson said.
The news comes a day after ABC said it would not be holding its Thursday debate in New Hampshire after just DeSantis was left saying he would participate. Haley said she would do it only if Trump would. (Trump has not participated in any of the debates so far.)
Judge says No Labels can block candidates from running for offices other than president in Arizona
PHOENIX — No Labels, the group preparing for a possible third-party presidential campaign, can prohibit members from using its ballot line to run for office in Arizona, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
The decision protects the group’s efforts to maintain control and secrecy around its operations and finances as Trump critics warn that No Labels could help return Trump to the White House by siphoning voters who might otherwise vote for the former president.
A judge blocked Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes from recognizing candidates wanting to run for office under the No Labels banner aside from the party’s yet-to-be-chosen ticket for president and vice president.
Fontes, a Democrat, called the ruling “dead wrong” and vowed to appeal. He warned that the ruling could keep the nearly 19,000 No Labels party members from voting in a primary, and the precedent could allow party bosses to decide who can run for office from any party.
Shifting to New Hampshire
Trump, DeSantis and Haley are all campaigning in New Hampshire six days out from the GOP primary. DeSantis will hold two events this afternoon, while Trump and Haley are slated for rallies this evening.
Trump is also expected to be in attendance for testimony in E. Jean Carroll’s damages trial against him in New York.
On the Democratic side, Rep. Dean Phillips, of Minnesota, President Joe Biden's long-shot primary challenger, has two New Hampshire events on his schedule this afternoon.