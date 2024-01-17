Election 2024 live updates: Republicans shift focus to New Hampshire

CNN cancels its New Hampshire debate

CNN announced it's canceling its debate scheduled for Sunday in New Hampshire, because only one Republican presidential candidate had agreed to participate.

"CNN is no longer moving forward with a New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate, as only one qualifying candidate accepted our invitation to take the stage. We will continue to pursue other opportunities as the campaign season progresses through 2024, including candidate Town Halls," a CNN spokesperson said.

The news comes a day after ABC said it would not be holding its Thursday debate in New Hampshire after just DeSantis was left saying he would participate. Haley said she would do it only if Trump would. (Trump has not participated in any of the debates so far.)