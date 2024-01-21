Live updates: Trump and Haley rally in New Hampshire as DeSantis skips TV appearances

Just two days before the New Hampshire primary, NBC News Senior National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins Meet the Press to explain what the state’s electorate looks like. Plus, a new Suffolk/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe poll shows former President Trump with a 19-point lead over Nikki Haley.

Influential New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley

The editorial board of the New Hampshire Union Leader, a daily newspaper based out of Manchester, is endorsing Haley ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

“She is a smart, thoughtful, experienced candidate who is ready to be the next president of these great United States. She is easily the most qualified candidate on either ballot,” the editorial board wrote.

In 2020, the newspaper broke a 100-year streak of endorsing Republicans when it backed Biden over Trump. The last Republican candidate the editorial board endorsed was former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the 2016 cycle.