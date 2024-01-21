Live updates: Trump and Haley rally in New Hampshire as DeSantis skips TV appearances

Here’s the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled Sunday show appearances on NBC News and CNN and is planning last-minute events in New Hampshire, where he is polling in the single digits.
- Former President Donald Trump is continuing to hit former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on the campaign trail in New Hampshire, saying she isn’t conservative enough to be the Republican nominee.
- Haley is returning fire, insisting she is the candidate best-positioned to beat President Joe Biden in a general election.
- Biden has no public events scheduled today.
Just two days before the New Hampshire primary, NBC News Senior National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins Meet the Press to explain what the state’s electorate looks like. Plus, a new Suffolk/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe poll shows former President Trump with a 19-point lead over Nikki Haley.
Influential New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley
The editorial board of the New Hampshire Union Leader, a daily newspaper based out of Manchester, is endorsing Haley ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
“She is a smart, thoughtful, experienced candidate who is ready to be the next president of these great United States. She is easily the most qualified candidate on either ballot,” the editorial board wrote.
In 2020, the newspaper broke a 100-year streak of endorsing Republicans when it backed Biden over Trump. The last Republican candidate the editorial board endorsed was former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the 2016 cycle.
‘A total failure to launch’: Why Ron DeSantis was doomed from the start
Iowa was supposed to be make-or-break for Ron DeSantis.
The Florida governor essentially moved his campaign there late last year, and Never Back Down, his allied super PAC, spent tens of millions of dollars knocking on doors in the state.
Jason Miller downplays Trump mistaking Haley for Pelosi
Senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller downplayed the significance of Trump seemingly mistaking Haley for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi amid questions about Trump's acuity.
"Look, really it’s just a distinction without a difference," Miller said.
"You look at the way Nikki Haley’s been running her campaign, quite easily you could see where someone would consider her to be like Nancy Pelosi," he added.
During a rally in Concord last night, Trump falsely blamed Haley for not providing adequate soldiers in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. The former president seemingly meant to name Pelosi.
“Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it, because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people,” Trump said.
Trump has previously accused Pelosi of turning down 10,000 soldiers on Jan. 6, a claim that has been debunked.