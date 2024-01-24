Live updates: Nikki Haley focuses on South Carolina after Trump's New Hampshire win

Here are the highlights from the 2024 campaign trail
- NBC News projected former President Donald Trump the winner of New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley yesterday, a victory driven by dominant support from self-identified GOP voters.
- Trump is the first nonincumbent GOP candidate to win both Iowa and New Hampshire. He is calling for Haley to end her race so that the Republican Party can coalesce behind him.
- Haley, who performed well among self-identified moderates, has vowed that the race is not over and will hold a rally this evening in Charleston, South Carolina. She is also running new ads in the state ahead of its primary next month.
- President Joe Biden, who did not appear on the ballot, won the Democratic primary in New Hampshire through a write-in campaign. The victory is largely symbolic because the state's delegates will not be awarded based on the results following a dispute between state Democrats and the Democratic National Committee over the primary calendar.
Pro-Haley super PAC plans for a 'long-term battle'
The Haley-aligned super PAC SFA Fund's lead strategist, Mark Harris, made clear in a call with reporters this morning that both the campaign and the super PAC are “prepared for a long-term battle.”
Harris said the super PAC is planning a multimillion-dollar ad buy in South Carolina in the next couple of days to start off a month of boosting Haley on all platforms in hopes she can grow conservative and Republican support in next month’s primary in her home state.
Beyond South Carolina, Harris also said they see Michigan as having “good demographics for us” and then listed six Super Tuesday states they think she can do well in: California, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine.
When asked by NBC if he sees moving forward as contingent on success in South Carolina, Harris just said they “need to continue to see growth,” and indicated that has to come mainly from the right rather than from more independents.
“We have to do better with Republicans. We have to do better with conservatives,” he said. “We definitely have to grow in those key demographics to provide us a realistic path to the nomination.”
Harris repeatedly called Haley the “insurgent” and “outsider” candidate — noting that “all of the insiders are for Trump.”
Biden campaign: Trump has 'all but locked up' the nomination
The Biden campaign told reporters this morning that the Republican primary fight is over — as far as they see it at least.
"Donald Trump has all but locked up the Republican nomination," said Julie Chávez Rodríguez, the campaign manager. "It’ll be a choice between two visions for this country that couldn’t be more different."
Biden's campaign has long seen the binary choice between the two men as one that will ultimately favor them with voters, arguing that the president's sagging poll numbers will rebound when people begin to realize Trump is the only Republican option.
Here’s where the candidates will be today
Biden
- 1:30 p.m. — Delivers remarks at a political event at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.
Haley
- 7 p,m. — First-in-the-South rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- 2 p.m. — University of Alabama event in Tuscaloosa.
- 8 p.m. — Private reception in Birmingham, Alabama.
Haley campaign insists the race isn't over after second-place finish in N.H.
The Haley campaign fired back on Trump’s focus on her during his speech in New Hampshire last night, with a statement pushing the narrative that Trump winning “barely … half of the vote” in two states does not mean that the race is over.
“Two states have now voted in the presidential race, and Donald Trump barely received half of the vote — not exactly a ringing endorsement for a former president demanding a coronation,” said Haley's communications director, Nachama Soloveichik. “His angry rant was filled with grievances and offered the American people nothing about his vision for our country’s future. This is why so many voters want to move on from Trump’s chaos and are rallying to Nikki Haley’s new generation of conservative leadership.”
In her speech, Haley congratulated Trump on his victory, saying he “earned it,” but vowed to stay in the race, saying her campaign is “just getting started.”
New Hampshire primary takeaways: Trump demands the GOP unify, papering over his vulnerabilities
Biden and Trump scored decisive victories yesterday in New Hampshire’s primaries, with both aiming to move confidently into general election mode.
Even so, questions remain, though there are fewer for Democrats. A Biden write-in campaign — he skipped New Hampshire in a conflict over the 2024 primary order — easily defeated an energetic and well-funded challenge from Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota.
On the Republican side, Haley vowed to continue, much to the chagrin of Trump and his allies. She’s going forward with a sharp focus on South Carolina, where she used to be governor — but where Trump is seen as the front-runner.
Here are the biggest takeaways from New Hampshire primary night — from Trump and the future of the Republican Party to the declining influence of local endorsements and more.