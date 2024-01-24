Live updates: Nikki Haley focuses on South Carolina after Trump's New Hampshire win

Pro-Haley super PAC plans for a 'long-term battle'

The Haley-aligned super PAC SFA Fund's lead strategist, Mark Harris, made clear in a call with reporters this morning that both the campaign and the super PAC are “prepared for a long-term battle.”

Harris said the super PAC is planning a multimillion-dollar ad buy in South Carolina in the next couple of days to start off a month of boosting Haley on all platforms in hopes she can grow conservative and Republican support in next month’s primary in her home state.

Beyond South Carolina, Harris also said they see Michigan as having “good demographics for us” and then listed six Super Tuesday states they think she can do well in: California, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine.

When asked by NBC if he sees moving forward as contingent on success in South Carolina, Harris just said they “need to continue to see growth,” and indicated that has to come mainly from the right rather than from more independents.

