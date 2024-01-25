Election 2024 live updates: Biden heads to Wisconsin; Maine court declines to weigh in on Trump’s ballot eligibility

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- President Joe Biden is traveling to Superior, Wisconsin, for a White House even focused on infrastructure.
- Former President Donald Trump is expected to testify in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him in New York.
- Maine’s top court decided against weighing in on Trump’s ballot eligibility before the U.S Supreme Court issues a ruling.
- Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley do not have any public campaign events scheduled today.
Maine Supreme Court declines to weigh in on Trump's ballot eligibility
Maine’s top court yesterday decided against weighing in on Trump’s ballot eligibility, dismissing an appeal from Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows requesting the high court to consider her earlier ruling that the former president is constitutionally barred from appearing on the state’s primary ballot over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
A judge had put Bellows’ ruling on hold pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on a similar case in Colorado that found him ineligible to appear on the ballot, citing a clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment that prohibits “an officer of the United States” who “engaged in insurrection” from running for various federal offices applied to Trump.
“The Secretary of State suggests that there is irreparable harm because a delay in certainty about whether Trump’s name should appear on the primary ballot will result in voter confusion,” the Maine Supreme Court wrote in its unanimous decision. “This uncertainty is, however, precisely what guides our decision not to undertake immediate appellate review in this particular case.”
Trump last week urged the Supreme Court to allow him to remain on the Republican primary ballot in Colorado.
The Trump campaign praised the Maine high court’s decision for having “soundly rejected” the appeal by Bellows.
“President Trump is confident that the United States Supreme Court will ultimately be fair and eliminate these meritless, sham ‘14th Amendment’ cases once and for all,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “Until then, President Trump will continue to fight them off at every turn.”
Florida Supreme Court will consider challenge to redistricting map pushed by DeSantis
The Florida Supreme Court has agreed to consider a challenge to a redistricting plan pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which eradicated a congressional seat for a Black-majority district, in a filing yesterday.
The challenge was filed by voting rights groups after an appeals court ruled last month that the Florida Legislature didn’t unconstitutionally approve a congressional map that DeSantis sought to dismantle Rep. Al Lawson’s district.
The new map, drawn in 2022, dismantled a congressional seat for a district where 46% of voting-age residents were Black. Lawson, a Black Democrat, represented the district and lost re-election in the newly drawn seat.
A lower court previously ruled that the new map had improperly weakened Black voters’ voting authority. Circuit Judge Lee Marsh in September ruled that the map backed by DeSantis had violated the state constitution by “diminishing the ability of Black voters in North Florida to elect representatives of their choice.” He ordered the Legislature to draw a new one.
Trump expected to testify as E. Jean Carroll damages trial resumes after Covid delay
Trump will be back Thursday in a federal courthouse in New York City, where he’s expected to testify in his own defense in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him.
Trump was initially expected to testify Monday, but the proceedings were postponed after a juror fell ill and Trump attorney Alina Habba told the judge she’d been exposed to the coronavirus and was feeling sick. Habba and her co-counsel Michael Madaio both tested negative for the virus Monday.
Trump, who defeated Haley in Tuesday’s GOP presidential primary in New Hampshire during the three-day postponement, is likely to take the stand in the early afternoon.