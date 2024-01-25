Election 2024 live updates: Biden heads to Wisconsin; Maine court declines to weigh in on Trump’s ballot eligibility

Maine Supreme Court declines to weigh in on Trump's ballot eligibility

Maine’s top court yesterday decided against weighing in on Trump’s ballot eligibility, dismissing an appeal from Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows requesting the high court to consider her earlier ruling that the former president is constitutionally barred from appearing on the state’s primary ballot over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A judge had put Bellows’ ruling on hold pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on a similar case in Colorado that found him ineligible to appear on the ballot, citing a clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment that prohibits “an officer of the United States” who “engaged in insurrection” from running for various federal offices applied to Trump.

“The Secretary of State suggests that there is irreparable harm because a delay in certainty about whether Trump’s name should appear on the primary ballot will result in voter confusion,” the Maine Supreme Court wrote in its unanimous decision. “This uncertainty is, however, precisely what guides our decision not to undertake immediate appellate review in this particular case.”

