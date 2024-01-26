Election 2024 live updates: Haley escalates attacks on Trump; Democrats launch new early-state ads

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is escalating her attacks on former President Donald Trump as she looks ahead to next month's South Carolina primary.
- Trump is attending closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll’s damages trial against him in New York.
- The DNC is launching a new ad campaign aimed at boosting President Joe Biden in South Carolina and Nevada.
Haley campaign says it raised $2.6 million in 48 hours after N.H primary
Haley's campaign said it raised $2.6 million in the 48 hours after polls closed in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, $1.2 million of which came after Trump threatened to “permanently bar” anyone who contributed to the former U.N. ambassador from “the MAGA camp.”
"Trump’s scheme blew up in his face," Haley spokesperson AnnMarie Graham-Barnes said in a statement.
Haley has been ramping up her attacks on Trump as she digs into a month of campaigning in South Carolina before the state’s Feb. 24 primary.
DNC launches ad campaigns in South Carolina and Nevada targeting minority voters
The Democratic National Committee is launching an ad blitz in the coming primary states of South Carolina and Nevada by targeting communities of color, rural areas and potential younger adults as Biden makes his re-election pitch to voters.
The ad campaign, previewed first to NBC News, focuses on getting out the vote, rejecting “MAGA” Republicans and highlighting issues like voting rights and student loan forgiveness. The bulk of the new ads — on radio, in print and online, along with billboards and kiosks on college campuses — start Saturday.
The DNC is spending six figures in South Carolina and another six figures in Nevada.
Closing arguments to begin in E. Jean Carroll’s damages trial against Trump
Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning in E. Jean Carroll’s damages trial against Trump, in which the writer is expected to seek well over $10 million for the former president’s repeatedly defaming her by calling her sexual abuse allegations against him a “con job.”
Trump, who took the stand Thursday for the second time since his presidential re-election campaign began, is in attendance for Friday’s proceedings.
Trump delivered dramatic but brief testimony, saying he lashed out at Carroll after she went public with her allegations in 2019 because he wanted “to defend myself, my family and frankly the presidency.” U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered the comment stricken from the record because it wasn’t responsive to the question to which he was responding.