Election 2024 live updates: Haley escalates attacks on Trump; Democrats launch new early-state ads

Haley campaign says it raised $2.6 million in 48 hours after N.H primary

Haley's campaign said it raised $2.6 million in the 48 hours after polls closed in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, $1.2 million of which came after Trump threatened to “permanently bar” anyone who contributed to the former U.N. ambassador from “the MAGA camp.”

"Trump’s scheme blew up in his face," Haley spokesperson AnnMarie Graham-Barnes said in a statement.

Haley has been ramping up her attacks on Trump as she digs into a month of campaigning in South Carolina before the state’s Feb. 24 primary.