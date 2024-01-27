Election 2024 live updates: Trump, Kamala Harris host dueling campaign events in Las Vegas

The former South Carolina governor will stop by Mauldin High School as her campaign blankets the airwaves with new ads that emphasize her South Carolina roots.

Haley will rally in South Carolina later today, turning her attention to her home state's primary following her NBC News-projected second-place finish in the New Hampshire primary.

Trump to rally at baseball field in Las Vegas

Trump will hit the campaign trail in Las Vegas, hosting his first rally since a jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll.

The former president will deliver remarks at a "Commit to Caucus" rally at Big League Dreams Las Vegas, a baseball and softball field.

While Haley is set to win Nevada’s primary on Feb. 6, Trump is instead participating in the state’s caucuses on Feb. 8. The caucuses’ results are the only ones that count for awarding delegates at the Republican National Convention this summer, but state law mandates that Nevada holds a primary, prompting the state to hold both types of elections this year.