Election 2024 live updates: Trump, Kamala Harris host dueling campaign events in Las Vegas

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Former President Donald Trump will rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, one day after a jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll.
- Vice President Kamala Harris will step out onto the campaign trail, hosting a get-out-the-vote rally just a mile away from Trump's event.
- Rep. Dean Phillips, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and President Joe Biden will all host events in South Carolina ahead of next month's primaries.
Haley to stump in her home state
Haley will rally in South Carolina later today, turning her attention to her home state's primary following her NBC News-projected second-place finish in the New Hampshire primary.
The former South Carolina governor will stop by Mauldin High School as her campaign blankets the airwaves with new ads that emphasize her South Carolina roots.
Trump to rally at baseball field in Las Vegas
Trump will hit the campaign trail in Las Vegas, hosting his first rally since a jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll.
The former president will deliver remarks at a "Commit to Caucus" rally at Big League Dreams Las Vegas, a baseball and softball field.
While Haley is set to win Nevada’s primary on Feb. 6, Trump is instead participating in the state’s caucuses on Feb. 8. The caucuses’ results are the only ones that count for awarding delegates at the Republican National Convention this summer, but state law mandates that Nevada holds a primary, prompting the state to hold both types of elections this year.
Harris to rally with union workers in Las Vegas
Harris will host a get-out-the-vote event in Las Vegas later today to mark the first day of early voting in the state’s Feb. 6 Democratic primary.
The vice president will rally at IBEW local 357, the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. She will be joined by Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., who is running for re-election.