Live updates: Biden returns to South Carolina as Republicans enter final Iowa stretch

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- President Joe Biden is traveling to Charleston, South Carolina, in hopes of boosting his support among Black voters.
- Former President Donald Trump is slow-rolling his way to Iowa's contest as he holds a significant lead in the polls, relying heavily on surrogates to make his case.
- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley cancelled an event in Iowa this morning due to snow. She is still set to participate in a Fox News town hall in Des Moines this evening.
- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has several events in Iowa on his schedule.
Snow disrupts Republican campaign plans
Winter weather in Iowa is upending Republican presidential campaigns' schedules one week out from the caucuses.
Haley was set to hold an event in Sioux City this morning, but that was canceled because of snow. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, were also forced to cancel two events on behalf of the Trump campaign in the state today.
Haley is still set to participating in a Fox News town hall this evening. And Ramaswamy has several events in Iowa on his schedule.
On the Democratic side, Biden will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to deliver a speech at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. His long-shot primary opponents, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, will debate in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Biden campaign raised $1M after Valley Forge speech
Biden's campaign is touting that it has raised more than $1 million online in the 24 hours after the president's speech near Valley Forge last Friday.
“In election after election, democracy and freedom are mobilizing issues for the American people. in 2024, that will be no different, and we are encouraged by the strong grassroots enthusiasm we are seeing around the President’s core campaign message,” said deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty.
Trump slow-rolls to the Iowa caucuses, boasting confidence for the final week
Trump, with a lead of about 30% in recent Iowa polling, is slow-rolling his way to the pivotal caucus night on Jan. 15.
As his chief Republican rivals swarm the Hawkeye State in the closing week, Trump, the defiant front-runner, is choosing not to campaign with the usual fervor of a major presidential candidate — instead, opting to spend the majority of his time over the last month holding down at his Mar-a-Lago club and leaning on campaign surrogates to do his final bidding in the state.
This week, Trump will take part in a Wednesday night town hall hosted by Fox News but will not campaign otherwise until this weekend, the final two days before next Monday’s caucuses. He is also skipping a Republican debate, which Haley and DeSantis will attend. On Tuesday and Thursday, he will voluntarily attend two of his court proceedings — one in D.C. and the other in New York — instead of campaigning.
Biden heads to South Carolina as he struggles to build Black voter support
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Amid declining support from Black voters, Biden heads Monday to Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the site of a horrific hate crime in which a white supremacist massacred nine worshippers in 2015 — what his campaign sees as a high-stakes address as he kicks off the election year.
According to his campaign, Biden will warn that MAGA Republicans, led by Trump, are running on a dangerous agenda that is the polar opposite of American principles and will reiterate the stakes of the 2024 election when it comes to democracy and personal freedoms.
The address at the historic church, known as “Mother Emanuel,” comes just days after Biden kicked off the campaign year near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, criticizing Trump for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
“He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power,” Biden said.
The speech in Charleston will continue to drive that argument, an adviser said, drawing a line between the past and the present with Biden’s choice of the historic venue and linking the church’s history to what he sees as a struggle for the soul of the nation.
“I think it’s important for him to come,” said state Rep. JA Moore, whose sister was among those killed at the church. “We’re at a very critical moment after what Donald Trump has stoked.”
Biden will meet with family members and survivors of the Mother Emanuel massacre, according to a source familiar with the plans.