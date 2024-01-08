Live updates: Biden returns to South Carolina as Republicans enter final Iowa stretch

Snow disrupts Republican campaign plans

Winter weather in Iowa is upending Republican presidential campaigns' schedules one week out from the caucuses.

Haley was set to hold an event in Sioux City this morning, but that was canceled because of snow. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, were also forced to cancel two events on behalf of the Trump campaign in the state today.

Haley is still set to participating in a Fox News town hall this evening. And Ramaswamy has several events in Iowa on his schedule.

On the Democratic side, Biden will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to deliver a speech at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. His long-shot primary opponents, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, will debate in Manchester, New Hampshire.