Live updates: Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis hit the trail in Iowa after their debate

Here’s the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have a packed schedule in Iowa after their head-to-head debate.
- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are also campaigning in the Hawkeye State four days out from the GOP caucuses.
- Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump will attend closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial.
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's decision to end his campaign has jolted the race at a critical moment.
What Christie didn't say
Christie had plenty to say on Wednesday.
He announced he was suspending his presidential campaign. “It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination.”
He kept up his direct attacks on Trump. “I’m going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition.”
And on a hot mic right before his announcement, Christie suggested Haley couldn’t defeat Trump (“She’s going to get smoked — you and I both know it. She’s not up to this”), and he revealed he had spoken earlier with DeSantis (“DeSantis called me — petrified”).
Yet here’s the one important thing Christie left out: Who should Republicans vote for — if not Christie, not Trump, not Haley (because she’s going to get smoked) and not a “petrified” DeSantis?
After all, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.
That same logic extends to the general election, as Christie has said he wouldn’t support either Trump or President Joe Biden in a possible rematch of the 2020 election. But he has spoken warmly about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., if he runs as an independent.
“Let me tell you, Joe Manchin would be a really good president. And, you know, I liked him a lot. And first of all, I don’t agree with him on everything. And he wouldn’t be my first choice. But if it were between those three to vote for it would be a lot easier,” Christie said last week, per NBC’s Emma Barnett.
Yet what happens if Manchin doesn’t run?
Or if you believe the numbers pointing to how a third party only helps Trump?
Four days to go before the Iowa caucuses
Trump is once again off the campaign trail, as he attends closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial. But his Republican rivals have a packed day ahead of them in Iowa four days out from the caucuses.
Haley, DeSantis and Hutchinson are all scheduled to speak at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Summit in Altoona today. DeSantis then has another four events on his Iowa schedule, while Haley has two and Hutchinson one.
Ramaswamy has the busiest schedule of all: His campaign is set to hold 11 events in the Hawkeye State. Conservative commentator Candace Owens will join Ramaswamy for several events.
Closing arguments set to begin in civil fraud case with Trump in court
Closing arguments are set to begin this morning in the civil fraud case against Trump and his company, which could cost him up to $370 million and bar him from the New York real estate industry in which he made his name.
Trump is expected to be in attendance in state Judge Arthur Engoron’s courtroom for the arguments, but Engoron said yesterday that the former president could not deliver some of those remarks himself after he refused to agree to refrain from personal attacks during his presentation.
Catch up on last night's debate
DeSantis and Haley spent last evening eagerly trying to clamber past each other and gain traction as the main Trump alternative as they run neck and neck in Iowa and nationally for a distant second place.
The CNN debate in Iowa began just a few hours after Christie dropped out of the race, conceding he had no path to victory. And Ramaswamy failed to make the cut for the debate. That left DeSantis and Haley on the stage as the alternatives to Trump, who has boycotted each of the GOP debates in an attempt to starve his rivals of oxygen and create an aura of inevitability.
While Trump remains far ahead of both rivals in Iowa, Haley has shown some signs of strength in New Hampshire.