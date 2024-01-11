Live updates: Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis hit the trail in Iowa after their debate

What Christie didn't say

Christie had plenty to say on Wednesday.

He announced he was suspending his presidential campaign. “It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination.”

He kept up his direct attacks on Trump. “I’m going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition.”

And on a hot mic right before his announcement, Christie suggested Haley couldn’t defeat Trump (“She’s going to get smoked — you and I both know it. She’s not up to this”), and he revealed he had spoken earlier with DeSantis (“DeSantis called me — petrified”).

Yet here’s the one important thing Christie left out: Who should Republicans vote for — if not Christie, not Trump, not Haley (because she’s going to get smoked) and not a “petrified” DeSantis?

After all, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.

That same logic extends to the general election, as Christie has said he wouldn’t support either Trump or President Joe Biden in a possible rematch of the 2020 election. But he has spoken warmly about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., if he runs as an independent.

“Let me tell you, Joe Manchin would be a really good president. And, you know, I liked him a lot. And first of all, I don’t agree with him on everything. And he wouldn’t be my first choice. But if it were between those three to vote for it would be a lot easier,” Christie said last week, per NBC’s Emma Barnett.

Yet what happens if Manchin doesn’t run?

Or if you believe the numbers pointing to how a third party only helps Trump?