Live updates: GOP candidates battle record cold in final countdown to Iowa caucuses

The latest news and updates on the Iowa caucuses:
- Iowa Republicans will caucus today at 7 p.m. CT, officially kicking off the party's presidential nominating process.
- Former President Donald Trump holds a clear polling lead, with the final NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll showing him with the support of 48% of likely GOP caucusgoers. He's followed by former U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley with 20%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 16% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 8%.
- The campaigns and their supporters will battle subzero temperatures this evening. The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening cold conditions across Iowa, with wind chill values dropping as low as -35°.
Haley asks Trump, 'You sure about 60?' in new ad
Haley’s campaign is out with a digital spot this morning casting doubt on Trump’s claim that he has a 60-point lead ahead of tonight’s Iowa caucuses.
Shared first with NBC News, the video begins with a question asking, ‘How much does Trump think he is going to win Iowa by?’ followed by a compilation of Trump declaring his lead is as much as 60 points in Iowa polling. The video ends with a question to Trump asking, “You sure about 60?”
The video ad roll-out comes after NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom released its final Iowa poll this weekend, which showed Trump with a nearly 30-point lead.
Trump has first-choice support from 48% of likely Republican caucusgoers, while Nikki Haley has 20%, Ron DeSantis 16%, and Vivek Ramaswamy 8%, according to the poll.
Haley has continued to criticize Trump on the campaign trail, telling Iowans that “rightly or wrongly, chaos follows” Trump and that he “was really good at breaking things, he just wasn’t good at fixing them.”
How the Iowa caucuses work
On Monday evening, Iowa Republicans will head to schools and community centers to participate in their first-in-the-nation caucuses — the initial step in the GOP’s monthslong presidential nominating process.
The events will take place across 1,657 precincts in the state’s 99 counties.
Here’s a quick rundown of how the caucuses work and how Iowans will cast their ballots for their preferred GOP presidential candidates.