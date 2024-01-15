Live updates: GOP candidates battle record cold in final countdown to Iowa caucuses

Haley asks Trump, 'You sure about 60?' in new ad

Haley’s campaign is out with a digital spot this morning casting doubt on Trump’s claim that he has a 60-point lead ahead of tonight’s Iowa caucuses.

Shared first with NBC News, the video begins with a question asking, ‘How much does Trump think he is going to win Iowa by?’ followed by a compilation of Trump declaring his lead is as much as 60 points in Iowa polling. The video ends with a question to Trump asking, “You sure about 60?”

The video ad roll-out comes after NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom released its final Iowa poll this weekend, which showed Trump with a nearly 30-point lead.

Trump has first-choice support from 48% of likely Republican caucusgoers, while Nikki Haley has 20%, Ron DeSantis 16%, and Vivek Ramaswamy 8%, according to the poll.

Haley has continued to criticize Trump on the campaign trail, telling Iowans that “rightly or wrongly, chaos follows” Trump and that he “was really good at breaking things, he just wasn’t good at fixing them.”